Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,858. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

