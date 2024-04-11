Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,381,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.56. 148,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,474. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

