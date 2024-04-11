Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $476.41. 3,669,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,438. The stock has a market cap of $381.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.66.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
