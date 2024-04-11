Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $145,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $476.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,894. The stock has a market cap of $380.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

