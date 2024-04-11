Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,654,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.