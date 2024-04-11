Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Decreased by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 8.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock remained flat at $71.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,573,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,332. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

