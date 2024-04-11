Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Decreased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,431,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,618,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944,758. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

