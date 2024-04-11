Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $16,482.10 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,306.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $609.46 or 0.00866857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.43 or 0.00139994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00048055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00188757 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00043584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00132450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,136,835 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.