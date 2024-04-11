VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Declares Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0723 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCRD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.46% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

