VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Declares Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VFLO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $31.91. 114,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

