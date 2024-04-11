VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:UIVM)

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2659 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,603. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,867,000.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

