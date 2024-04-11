VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Announces $0.22 Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2247 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 45,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

