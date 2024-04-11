VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declares $0.06 Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSMV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,052. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $1,480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

