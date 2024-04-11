VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:USVM)

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2019 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of USVM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $220.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

