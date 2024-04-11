VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.13. 260,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 474,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Get VTEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTEX

VTEX Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.