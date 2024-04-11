Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $174.23 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00008823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00013590 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00016792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,323.32 or 1.00069712 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011156 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00125130 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

