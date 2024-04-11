Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.38

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.38 and traded as high as C$33.85. Wajax shares last traded at C$33.18, with a volume of 34,266 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WJX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WJX

Wajax Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.40. The stock has a market cap of C$704.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$542.60 million for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.