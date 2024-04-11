Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.70 Per Share

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.70 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO.B opened at $424.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.60. Watsco has a 1-year low of $311.81 and a 1-year high of $429.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

