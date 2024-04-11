WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Down 8.6 %

WDFC opened at $233.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.26. WD-40 has a one year low of $171.15 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 69.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of WD-40

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDFC

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.