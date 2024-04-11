WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $233.18 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.70 and its 200-day moving average is $240.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

