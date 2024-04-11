Wealth Effects LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.04. 3,831,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

