Wealth Effects LLC Purchases 5,030 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 0.7% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,520. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

