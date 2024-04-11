Wealth Effects LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,532 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000. Adobe accounts for about 2.4% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $486.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,217. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.06. The firm has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

