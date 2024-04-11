Wealthspan Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealthspan Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.30. 2,897,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.