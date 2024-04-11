Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthspan Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.27. The stock had a trading volume of 824,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.55. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

