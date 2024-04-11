Wealthspan Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.84. The stock had a trading volume of 992,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

