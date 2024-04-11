Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

