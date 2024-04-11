Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.15

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $8.22. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 177,934 shares.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.