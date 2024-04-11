Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CANSF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,068. Willow Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.