Xai One Day Volume Hits $28.19 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Xai has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $280.28 million and approximately $28.19 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.03180933 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $23,712,207.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

