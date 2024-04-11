yearn.finance (YFI) Hits Market Cap of $277.90 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $8,346.73 or 0.11877349 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $277.90 million and approximately $24.81 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,294 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

