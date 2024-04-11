ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. ZClassic has a market cap of $816,004.66 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0879 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00064207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.