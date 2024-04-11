ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.34. 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZIVO Bioscience
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.