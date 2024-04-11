ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZOZO Trading Down 0.8 %

ZOZO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

