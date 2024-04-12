103,087 Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 103,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $97,265,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 841,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 829,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 622,900 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,399,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 452,105 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of USHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. 20,910,105 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2268 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

