2,957 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.33. 360,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,560. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.