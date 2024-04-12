3,500 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,582,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,706,232. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.