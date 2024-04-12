3,518 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.0 %

AMT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.62. 2,983,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,731. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

