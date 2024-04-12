3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 1.3%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.72 and last traded at $91.95. Approximately 759,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,004,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.18.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

