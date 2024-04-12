57,513 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

