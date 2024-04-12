6,000 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,950,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569,433. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

