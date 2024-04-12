Aave (AAVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Aave has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $161.04 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Aave token can now be bought for about $97.69 or 0.00145933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,801,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is aave.com.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

