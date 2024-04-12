abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Shares Down 0%

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.54. 46,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 48,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCD. American National Bank grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.