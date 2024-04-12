Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Stock Price Down 1%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.53 and last traded at $44.53. Approximately 115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

