Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1,925.80 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00088463 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00031109 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015938 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002978 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

