Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stake Raised by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,569.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 251,424 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,086,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 96,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 3,621,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

