Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $173.75 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $173.75 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,125,787,805 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

