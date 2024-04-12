American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 50,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Price Performance

AXP remained flat at $218.20 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. The stock has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.