Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Holdings Boosted by Oslo Asset Management AS

Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up approximately 8.1% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 730,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,075. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

