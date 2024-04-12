Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

AON has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $17.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

AON stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.00. The company had a trading volume of 742,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a one year low of $284.85 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.75.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AON will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.50.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 291,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

